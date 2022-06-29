THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service were dispatched to what was initially reported as an incident involving a weapon just after 3 pm on Wednesday, June 29 in the area of Court and McVicar Streets.

When officers arrived they, located an injured adult male.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of those injuries.

The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Thunder Bay Police on scene have the walking trail beside McVicar’s Creek blocked off by crime tape from Algoma Street to Court Street. Officers were scene with evidence bags from further up the pathway.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the continued investigation.

A significant police presence remains and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.