QUEENS PARK – POLITICS – Premier Doug Ford has announced his parliamentary assistants.

Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland is the new Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

This should be a solid fit for Holland who, with 25 years of municipal political experience under his belt will have the skill set to make the most of this appointment.

Parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.

Parliamentary assistant accountabilities are as follows: