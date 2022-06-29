QUEENS PARK – POLITICS – Premier Doug Ford has announced his parliamentary assistants.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland is the new Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
This should be a solid fit for Holland who, with 25 years of municipal political experience under his belt will have the skill set to make the most of this appointment.
Parliamentary assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.
Parliamentary assistant accountabilities are as follows:
- Lorne Coe, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier
- Andrea Khanjin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
- Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health
- Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health
- Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance
- Rick Byers, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance
- Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Legislative Affairs
- John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care
- Daisy Wai, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility
- Kevin Holland, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General
- Natalie Pierre, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities
- Andrew Dowie, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- Effie J. Triantafilopoulos, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
- Billy Pang, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism
- Graham McGregor, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism
- Logan Kanapathi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
- Nolan Quinn, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
- Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Red Tape Reduction
- Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General
- Bob Bailey, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General
- Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education
- Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education
- Laura Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- Sheref Sabawy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
- Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, with responsibility for immigration
- David Smith (Scarborough Centre), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development
- Hardeep Singh Grewal, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation
- Natalia Kusendova, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Francophone Affairs
- John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
- Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry
- Anthony Leardi, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Mines
- Brian Riddell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery
- Vincent Ke, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery
- Dave Smith (Peterborough—Kawartha), Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs
- Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board
- Todd J. McCarthy, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board
- Stéphane Sarrazin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy
- Jess Dixon, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy
- Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure
- Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure
- Rob Flack, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
- Trevor Jones, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs