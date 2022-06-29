THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A post-mortem examination of the victim of a recent homicide has concluded, and the Crown Street scene has been released by police.

Police were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Crown Street just before 5:25 pm EDT on Saturday, June 25th.

When officers arrived, they located a male with significant injuries. The victim later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Aiden Cameron CUNNINGHAM, a 19-year-old male from Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay Police state that their investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call the non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.