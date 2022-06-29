THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – The civic election nomination deadline is August 18th.

Mayor Bill Mauro, Councillors Cody Fraser, Rebecca Johnson, and Brian McKinnon have already announced they will not be seeking re-election. So far only Brian Hamilton and Andrew Foulds have announced they have filed nomination papers.

The Mayor’s race thus far has Gary Mack and Robert Szczepanski have filed nomination papers. It is likely there will be more candidates coming forward.

In the at-large category, again no incumbents have filed their paperwork. Kasey (Taylor) Etreni, Iqbal Khan (IQ), Adetunde (Ade) Ogunberu and Marilyn Cully have filed.

Jason Veltri and James Dean Marsh have filed in Red River ward, again an open ward because incumbent Brian McKinnon is not running.

McKellar Ward has the most action in terms of early campaigning as challenger Lori Paras has a strong social media campaign ongoing. Brian Hamilton the incumbent has filed and appears to be campaigning on a platform of defending the past four years.

In Northwood Ward, Bill Dell, Dominic Pasqualino and Chris Krumpholz have filed nomination papers. Incumbent Shelby Ch’ng who ran third for the Liberals in Thunder Bay-Superior North in the provincial election is reportedly looking at her political options. Sources tell NNL the Northwood Councillor is considering either an At-Large run or perhaps a challenge for Mayor.

In Westfort ward, Alan Corbett has filed nomination papers. Incumbent Kristen Oliver has yet to declare her intention or file nomination papers.

While 500 Donald Street East has expressed concern over the number of candidates who have filed nomination papers, it is also possible that the new rules being imposed on candidates are also a contributing factor. More on that to come.

Names of candidates who have filed nomination papers is valid as of 15:00 on June 29, 2022.