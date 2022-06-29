THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is undertaking maintenance dredging of the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway between the Fort William Road bridge and the CPR bridge (across from Home Depot).

The LRCA owns and maintains the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway. The dredging of the Floodway Channel is required to ensure that the Floodway continues to provide flood protection up to the Regional Storm, which is a rainfall event in which 193 millimetres of rain falls in 12-hours.

The in-water dredging work is scheduled to commence July 4, 2022 and be completed prior to September 1, 2022.

To ensure public safety, the in-water work area will be isolated for the duration of the dredging operation. For your safety, boaters and the public are advised to please respect all posted construction signs and stay clear of the work areas and equipment. The public is reminded that motorized boats are prohibited in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway as outlined in the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations. Your cooperation and patience with this undertaking is appreciated.