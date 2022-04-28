THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – The Ontario Liberals in Thunder Bay—Atikokan have nominated Rob Barrett, the executive director at a local employment service, as their Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate for the June 2nd provincial election.

The nomination meeting in Thunder Bay tonight by the Liberals means that all four parties with seats in the Ontario Legislature now have their candidates nominated.

“A strong economy is critical in building a healthy community, but even more critical is that we ensure that the economy we build is equitable, inclusive and diverse enough to support the unique needs of Northwestern Ontario,” ​​Barrett says.

“Rob understands the critical role our social services play in ensuring families get the help they need,” says OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. “Rob has an unmistakable passion for helping others and will be a great MPP for his community.”

The Progressive Conservatives have Kevin Holland running, the Ontario New Democrats have incumbent MPP Judith Monteith Farrell, and the Green Party candidate is Tracey McKinnon.

Rob Barrett holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Lakehead University and has been an executive director at several community service organizations, including a local employment service, family counselling centre, and an emergency shelter.

Barrett has sat on the boards of numerous agencies that serve the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding district. Barrett believes in building an inclusive economy for Thunder Bay that provides opportunities for all.