KAWARTHA LAKES, ON – An investigation into an illegal cannabis production and distribution network in Central Ontario has resulted in the seizure of more than six million dollars in illegal cannabis and cannabis related products. Three people have been charged under the Cannabis Act (CA), Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

On April 21, 2022 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units, Emergency Response Team, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU) and Canine Unit, with assistance from Durham Regional Police Service, executed five CA search warrants, which included three residential properties and two motor vehicles.

As a result of the search warrants, police seized approximately: 470 kilograms of processed cannabis; 100 kilograms of hash; 80 kilograms of cannabis resin; 100 kilograms of cannabis edibles; seven kilograms of cannabis shatter; 80 kilograms of cannabis distillate and 700 grams psilocybin. In addition, the PAFU assisted with the seizure of three motor vehicles as offence-related property valued at $75,000, as well as approximately $400,000 in Canadian currency.

The total value of assets, illegal cannabis and cannabis related products seized is estimated at more than six million dollars.

The following three individuals have been charged with a total of 13 offences under the CA, the CC and the CDSA. They will appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on May 19, 2022.

Thomas KURELY, 60-years-old of Omemee is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Section 354(1)(a) CC

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing – Section 9(2) CA

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling Section 10(2) CA

Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent Section 12(1)(b) CA

Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis Section 13(1) CA

Kabilan ANURA, 26-years-old of Bolton is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Section 354(1)(a) CC

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing – Section 9(2) CA

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling Section 10(2) CA

Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent Section 12(1)(b) CA

Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis contrary to Section 13(1) of the CA

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Section 5(2) CDSA

Thanoja THARMAKULASEKARAM, 27-years-old of Claremont is charged with:

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling Section 10(2) CA

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Section 9(2) CA

The PJFCET is responsible for enforcing the cannabis laws and investigating criminal enterprises that exploit and/or abuse the legal cannabis market.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at khcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.