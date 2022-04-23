Weather Warnings and Advisories in Effect

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Rain, snow, sleet and wet weather is ruling the roost this weekend.

A Colorado Low will continue to bring significant rainfall over northwestern Ontario. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected; however, locally higher amounts are possible especially for areas that receive thunderstorms.

Thunder Bay

The City of Thunder Bay is under a Heavy Rainfall Warning. The forecast is for periods of rain with a risk of thunderstorms. 10 to 15 mm of rain is predicted. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Saturday will be +4.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued periods of rain. There will be a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight.

Another 5 to 10 mm of precipitation is expected. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near +4.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see rain, at times heavy with thunderstorms for Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are forecast. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High +13.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clouds along with a 70 per cent chance of rain. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low +6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is under a rainfall warning. The forecast is for rain at times heavy with thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected. Winds are from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Saturday of +6.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of rain. There is a risk of thunderstorms this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Temperature steady +7.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake is under a Winter Storm Watch. Periods of snow or rain are expected today and will transition to snow, at times heavy, by the middle of the evening. Snow may mix with ice pellets at times and there is a possibility of freezing rain for some locations during the event. Northerly winds will intensify Sunday morning with gusts of 70 km/h possible by Sunday afternoon. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times as a result of snow and blowing snow.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday.

There is a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain late this afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of +4. Wind chill -12 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain this evening. Snow will be beginning near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight overnight is expected. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres is expected. Wind will be northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -4. Wind chill -11 overnight.