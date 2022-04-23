THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 has now been re-opened following a closure that started last night.
Cleared: #Closure #Ignace #HWY17 near Sand Lake Rd, all lanes reopened. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 23, 2022
Earlier:
Highway 17 remains closed this morning due to a jack-knifed transport truck.
Update: #Closure #Ignace #HWY17 near Sand Lake Rd, all lanes remain closed in both directions due to a jackknifed transport. Please avoid the area. #ONHwys #ONStorm https://t.co/dXjByqJmXy
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 23, 2022
