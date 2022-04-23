UPDATE: Highway 17 Now Open in Both Directions Near Ignace

Highway 17 Remains Closed Near Ignace
Highway 17 Remains Closed Near Ignace - Image Facebook

THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 has now been re-opened following a closure that started last night.

Earlier:

Highway 17 remains closed this morning due to a jack-knifed transport truck.

Before heading out… check with 511 for the latest road conditions.

