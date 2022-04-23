THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 01:00 am during the morning of April 23, 2022 Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Community Hall Road.

Initial calls to 911 indicated that severe weather in the area had resulted in lightning striking an outside structure.

The bolt of lightning then made its way into the residential structure. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered very light smoke conditions on the interior of the residential structure and after making entry crews confirmed that smoke was present in the basement level of the home.

Fire fighters quickly extinguished the remnants of charred items in the basement as well as ventilated the structure to clear it of smoke. Damage was limited to an outbuilding, the basement of the home and concentrated to the electrical system.

Synergy North crews assisted in dealing with the subsequent power outage.

A total of four pumpers and a command unit responded to the emergency. There were no occupant or fire fighter injuries to report.