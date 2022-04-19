Explosion from Blasting North of the Terry Fox Lookout

Thunder Bay – NEWS – UPDATED That loud banging noise at about 5:30 PM was apparently an unconfirmed quake or seismic-like event.

The OPP report it was blasting, north of the city. Pioneer Construction was doing blasting in the pit.

This is behind the Terry Fox Lookout.

It was recorded 6.6 kilometres north of Thunder Bay on Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 at 5:28 pm (GMT -4).

Residents from across the City of Thunder Bay started reporting a loud bang that was heard and in some cases felt, right across the city.

Readers are they saw a large cloud to the north of the city, like a mushroom cloud. It was west and north of the stack at the old LPH.