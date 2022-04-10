KENORA – WEATHER – A major winter storm is possible Wednesday into Friday according to Environment Canada.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 cm. Strong wind gusts leading to widespread blowing snow. Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning.

Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times. Total snowfall amounts in excess of 40 cm are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

There is considerable uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Travel may become hazardous due to heavy snow and reduced visibility in blowing snow. Consider postponing non essential travel.