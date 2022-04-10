DRYDEN – WEATHER – A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times.

Total snowfall amounts in excess of 40 cm are possible with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday night and Thursday.

A Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

English River – Ignace

There is considerable uncertainty in the exact track of this low pressure system and total snowfall amounts as a result.

Travel may become hazardous due to heavy snow and reduced visibility in blowing snow. Consider postponing non essential travel.