Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is the only location not currently under a weather advisory across all of western and much of northern Ontario.

A low pressure system tracking from the United States is expected to bring accumulating snow to the region overnight into Monday afternoon.

In some regions rain may precede the snow which could lead to slippery road conditions.

Additionally some light freezing drizzle is possible overnight before the heavier snow begins which could further deteriorate driving conditions.

Heavy snow is expected Monday morning before snowfall eases into the afternoon.

For Sunday night, in Thunder Bay, Environment Canada says the forecast is for clouds to become cloudy this evening. Snow mixed with rain will begin after midnight.

Snowfall amounts up to two centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of zero.

Looking forward at Monday morning expect snow at times heavy changing to rain and ending late in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snowfall amounts of two to four more centimetres of snow are likely.

There will be more snow to the west of the city as Special Weather Advisories are in effect.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for overnight into Monday morning.

Hazards: Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm, with highest amounts over higher terrain.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Snowfall rates of 3 cm per hour at times.

Timing: Beginning near midnight and ending Monday afternoon.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.