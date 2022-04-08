Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police reported on two serious incidents over the past twenty four hours.
One a child pornography arrest, and the other another drug bust with eight arrested including five from southern Ontario.
This update includes all incidents since the last update you received.
Daily update from 04/07/2022 to 04/08/2022
|Recent incidents
|11
|
|4 from yesterday
|Violent
|0
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|2
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|4
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|5
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|5
|Quality of Life