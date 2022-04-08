THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a Winter Storm Warning issued for Attawapiskat. There is also a Snowfall Warning for Fort Hope, Marten Falls, and Neskantaga.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected today for the community of Marten Falls First Nation. The moderate snow will ease to periods of snow this evening.

Across Western Ontario expect a day more suited to early March than the second week of April.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 this morning to start your Friday under cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries today. Winds will be strong from the north again today blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High of +2 for Friday. The wind chill -12 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with that 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening continuing. Skies are forecast to become partly cloudy into Saturday. Winds will continue from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low -7. Wind chill -10 overnight.

FORT FRANCES

It is -3 headed to a daytime Friday high of +5 in FORT FRANCES under clear skies. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill is at -16 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with an overnight low of -10. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light this evening. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 in Dryden headed to a high of +4 for Friday. Clear skies are in store for the area today. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill -18 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will continue from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -11. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Attawapiskat

Winter STORM Warning continues for Attawapiskat.

A low pressure system will affect the area today through tonight. Snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow are expected with this system. The heaviest snow and strongest winds are expected today.

Snow and blowing snow with 5 to 10 centimetres expected for Friday in Attawapiskat. Winds will be from north 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will remain steady near -3. Wind chill near -13.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of snow and local blowing snow with another 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will remain from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will be steady near -6. Wind chill near -13.