The Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine was hit with a Tochka-U short-range ballistic missile on Friday.

The attack happed President Volodmyr Zelenski stated, “Lacking the strength and courage to fight with us on the battlefield, they (Russians) are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop.”

The President says the attack happened, “As thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated.”

The United Nations on Thursday kicked Russia off of the Human Rights Council as a result of repeated reports of human rights atrocities in Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russia.