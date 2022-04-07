THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation in March, 2022 after learning a local Internet user was suspected of accessing files consistent with child exploitation.

Police later identified a male suspect, and obtained a search warrant for an address connected to the investigation.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address on Pinewood Drive just before 7:30 an EDT on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

During the search, officers located a electronic device that contained evidence of child pornography. The device was seized and an accused was arrested at the scene without further incident.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Christopher Michael RILEY, 49, of Thunder Bay is charged with Accessing Child Pornography. He appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 7 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.