Eight arrested, more than $350K in cocaine and fentanyl seized

THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have seized more than $350,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Five of the eight suspects arrested are from southern Ontario, three are from Thunder Bay. Police also seized a handgun and ammunition.

On Wednesday, TBPS officers arrested eight suspects and seized an estimated $350,000 worth of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine. Police also seized cash in total of more than $32,000.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task and Intelligence Units, with assistance from the OPP’s Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 2000 block of Victoria Avenue East just after 11 am EDT on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, and included two other residential addresses – one in the 200 block of Court Street South, and the other in the 100 block of Bethune Street.

When officers entered the Victoria Avenue home, they located and arrested three suspects.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a handgun, a high-capacity magazine, firearm ammunition, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police entered the Bethune Street home just after 11:30 am EDT that same day. Three suspects were subsequently taken into police custody and charged.

A search of the home led to the seizure of paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking activity.

Police entered the Court Street South home just after 12:10 pm EDT that day. Three suspects were located and taken into custody.

A search of the home led to the seizure of paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking activity.

Samatar HAMADU, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2

Elmi Ahmad IBRAHIM, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Tom-Solomon MAENGA, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Ronald Todd ECHUM, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Jordan Andre ROBINSON, 21, of Hamilton, Ont., is charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Georgina Sharon SHAGANASH, 51, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Yilde Abad BARRUECO, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Conrad Aaron MORRIS, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

• Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 7. SHAGANASH, MORRIS and ECHUM were released with conditions and future appearance dates. The other accused were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.