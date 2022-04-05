Atikokan – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Snowfall Warnings for a wide area of the region.

Snow will begin early Wednesday morning and easing in intensity to periods of snow late Wednesday afternoon. Periods of snow will likely continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Nipigon – Rossport

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls

Significant snowfall is expected on Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are forecast for the impacted areas with locally higher amounts of snow possible.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 5 centimetres per hour are possible leading to significantly reduced visibility at times on area highways.