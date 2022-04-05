THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the Special Weather Statement to a Snowfall Warning.

A low pressure system will affect the area from Wednesday into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near zero degrees Celsius which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on Wednesday before transitioning to all snow Wednesday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates of 2 to 5 centimetres per hour are possible leading to significantly reduced visibility at times.