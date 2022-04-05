THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Recently, I have been dealing with health challenges. After many tests, doctors’ consultations and a recent biopsy, I have been told that the cancer that I battled almost 10 years ago has returned. As a result, I will begin chemotherapy treatment tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6th) to fight this cancer.

Certainly, this is unwelcome news for my family and me. This may affect my candidacy in the upcoming provincial election. I treasure my job as MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North and I was looking forward to putting my name forward for re-election in June. While I am not prepared to abandon those plans just yet, I recognize that my illness may not give me a choice. Having said that, I want to begin my chemotherapy treatments determined to improve quickly enough to enter the race. I hope to make that decision very soon.

I am enormously grateful for the support I have received from my family and my fiercely loyal team. I would not be here without them. I have spoken to our Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca who has indicated that he will strongly support whatever decision I make. For that, I am also truly grateful.

Lastly, I want to thank my constituents who have been incredibly supportive of me for the last 27 years. Your prayers, love and support mean the world to me.

Michael Gravelle MP

Thunder Bay-Superior North