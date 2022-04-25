THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Liberal MPP and political titan Michael Gravelle has announced he will not be running in the 2022 provincial election.

In a statement Mr. Gravelle says, “After a great deal of reflection, and many discussions with my doctors, family, friends and staff, I have come to the conclusion that I will not be able to run a Liberal candidate in the upcoming provincial election. To say that this was a difficult decision is a massive understatement, as I had hoped and planned to continue to represent my constituents at Queen’s Park. However, my health, and the treatments I need to undergo in the months ahead have made that plan impossible.

“It has been an enormous honour and privilege to be your MPP for the past 27 years. Despite my decision today, I am proud of the many accomplishments I have been able to achieve during my time in office.; including the four laning of the highway between Thunder Bay and Nipigon, the first ever Northern Law School here at Lakehead University, providing access to insulin pumps for Type 2 diabetics, and many other improvements to the communities in my riding of Thunder Bay-Superior North. I have worked hard every day to fight to see those positive changes and have had an overall approach to government that is defined by a fight for justice, fairness and equality for all.

“I want to conclude by thanking so many people…..from my incredibly loyal and hardworking staff, to the Leader of my Party who has been so supportive during my recent struggles, to my family and close friends who have been with me throughout this remarkable journey. But, most of all, I want to thank my constituents, who have allowed me to represent them for almost 27 years…..none of what I’ve been able to achieve would have been possible without them.”