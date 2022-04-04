THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 1000-block of Spencer Road just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 3rd following a reported disturbance.

When police arrived they located an individual who appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault. The victim did not appear to require medical attention for their injuries.

Moments later officers located a male suspect and placed him under arrest.

During the arrest, however, the accused became combative, and attacked the arresting officer.

The suspect was arrested after a brief struggle.

The accused was then transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street, where he continued to be combative with officers.

At the TBPS headquarters, the accused attacked another officer. The officers sustained injuries as a result of the assault.

Ryan KWANDIBENS, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault with Weapon

• Assaulting Peace Officer

• Assaulting Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm

• Resist Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Undertaking

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

KWANDIBENS appeared in bail court on Monday, April 4 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.