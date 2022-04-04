DULUTH – WEATHER – The NOAA out of Duluth report that a prolonged period of snow, rain and wintry mix will be moving into the region on Tuesday, and will have lasting impacts through Thursday.

The National Weather Service says snow accumulations are still remaining uncertain at this time due to surface temperatures and other key factors.

Any snow that is produced however, NOAA says will be WET and HEAVY in nature and could lead to snow loading on branches and power lines. With gusty southeast winds expected to accompany this system there may be some power outages.

Winter Storm Watch in Effect