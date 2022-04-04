Boily Faces Charges in the Murder of an Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On March 4, 2022, RCMP Major Crime Services laid charges and obtained arrest warrants for the following individuals in regards to the death of the 36-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution on January 1, 2022.

The murder was the result of an aggravated assault at the Stoney Mountain Institution on January 1, 2022. The assault left a 36-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, the inmate was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The individual died on February 7.

The RCMP in Manitoba began their investigation into the homicide. Five people have since been arrested.

On March 8, 2022, the following individuals were arrested and remanded back into custody:

Michael Simard , 36-years-old, from Ontario, has been charged with Accessory after the fact to Aggravated Assault

On March 17, 2022, the following individuals were arrested and remanded back into custody:

Tyler Boily, 35-years-old, from Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged with Party to the offence of Second Degree Murder

On April 1, 2022, the following individuals were arrested and remanded back into custody:

Xavier Rattie , 24-years-old, from St. Malo, Manitoba, has been charged with Second Degree Murder

The RCMP Major Crime Services are continuing their investigation.

Some Background

NetNewsLedger reported on October 18, 2015 that Tyler Neil Alan Boily, then 32-years-old of Thunder Bay appeared in court and was remanded into custody on the following charges:

Just after 3:30 am. on October 9, 2018, patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as it swerved off Arthur Street onto May Street, failing to stop at the red light.

Officers followed the vehicle that stopped in the laneway behind the Columbus Center. The male driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife and began to flee. An officer pursued him and the male then pulled out a hammer and swung it at the officer.

A second officer assisted in getting the male handcuffed after a struggle. A search of the male resulted in several weapons being seized.

· Resists Arrest

· Dangerous Driving

· Assault Police

· Weapons Dangerous

In 2015, Tyler Boily plead guilty to impaired driving and was given a five-year sentence, as well as a ten-year driving ban and a ten-year weapons ban.

This was as a result of a collision on Highway 61 that saw two people killed as a result.

He was credited at the time for the time he had served and was jailed in a minimum security treatment centre for forty months. He ended up serving two years of that time at a minimum security treatment facility in British Columbia.

None of the new charges have been proven in court.