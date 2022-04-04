THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There are two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Thunder Bay seniors living facilities.

Pioneer Ridge – Plaza 2 and Chartwell Thunder Bay Retirement Residence (Arundel Street) both have outbreaks reported today.

There has also been another fatality as a result of the virus bringing the total deaths in the district to 84.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 72 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 108 active lab confirmed cases for April 4th.

The data reported by the Health Unit is only lab-confirmed cases, and does not include individuals who test positive on a rapid test.

There are 25 patients in hospital in the region and 8 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Ward.