THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Chartwell Thunder Bay Retirement Residence (Arundel Street) confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility, in Thunder Bay.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.

While almost all of the restrictions including wearing masks in public places, and guidelines on public gatherings have ended, there is still significant risk from the COVID-19 virus for vulnerable populations.