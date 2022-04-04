THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Prior to this week, the last player to win a PGA TOUR event after opening the final round with a double bogey was Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.

2015 Staal Foundation Open winner J. J. Spawn won the TPC San Antonio Open matching Tiger Woods in that rough start to a tournament.

That changed Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, as J.J. Spaun rallied to secure his first career TOUR title with a final-round, 3-under 69 and 13-under total at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, good for a two-stroke victory over Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar. Spaun, 31, entered the week with four top-three finishes in 146 career TOUR starts, but a trophy had eluded him.

His magical week in the Lone Star State included an eagle hole-out from 87 yards on the par-5 eighth hole Thursday, as well as two chip-in birdies over the weekend. After graduating from San Diego State in 2012, Spaun’s steady career progression has included the 2015 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit title, his first TOUR card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, and now a joyful change in travel plans – with his victory, he earns the final spot in this week’s Masters. The Los Angeles native moves from 66th to 10th on the season-long FedExCup standings – 500 points accrued – and departs San Antonio with tangible proof that his best is good enough to beat the best.

Sources: PGA TOUR