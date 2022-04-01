THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATE – Highway has been re-opened.
Cleared: #Closure #Hymers #Stanley #KakabekaFalls #Hwy588 reopened in both directions between Harstone Rd & #Hwy595 Jct.
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 1, 2022
Earlier … A building fire has caused the closure of Highway 588 between Hwy 585 and Harstone Road.
Emergency Services are on site.
Update: #Closure #Hymers #Stanley #KakabekaFalls #Hwy588 remain closed in both directions between Harstone Rd & #Hwy595 Jct due to a building fire. Traffic control is on scene. Please use extreme caution in the area. #ONHwys https://t.co/zoYmH0AEc5 https://t.co/eVjZFodPrD
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 1, 2022
