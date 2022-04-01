Thunder Bay – NEWS – “Opinions matter. City Council and administration use survey results to identify priorities, and plan improvements and investments,” said Tracie Smith, Director – Strategic Initiatives & Engagement. “If your phone rings and you are offered the opportunity to complete the survey about your City, I encourage you to do so.”

The City of Thunder Bay has commissioned Ipsos, a professional public opinion research company, to conduct the 2022 Citizen Satisfaction Survey by telephone to a random selection of residents.

The telephone survey takes place from April 1-14 and gathers data from 500 randomly-selected citizens over 18 years of age to gauge their satisfaction with the services and quality of life in Thunder Bay. Questions include a range of topics such as the most important issues facing the community, quality of life, importance of and satisfaction with municipal services, and communication needs.

The telephone survey generates results that are accurate to +/- 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, and is statistically valid.

Beginning on April 7, the Citizen Satisfaction Survey will also be made available online at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved.