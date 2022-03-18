March 18, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with eleven incidents of note over the past twenty four hours.

This included a drug bust in Limbrick.

Daily update from 03/17/2022 to 03/18/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
4 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life