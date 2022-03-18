THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to Lynx Crescent at approximately 0920 pm last night for a structural fire in a single family home.

The first arriving unit reported the home was fully involved with door and windows being blown out of the structure.

Fire crew hit the fire from exterior of the home for a short time until the fire had been knocked down a sufficient amount that entry into the home could be made to finish fire control and conduct a primary and secondary search of the main floor and basement.

The home was found to be clear of any fire victims.

The owner of the home had evacuated the home prior to arrival of fire fighters.

A total of five Pumper and a Ladder truck were dispatched to the scene.

No TBFR or members of the public were injured.

The fire is under investigation, with the scene being held by Thunder Bay Police.