THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested four people, including a youth from Toronto, after drugs and a firearm was seized from a south-side home Wednesday.

Officers with the Major Crimes and Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Units were attending an address in the Limbrick area just after 11:30 AM EST on Wednesday, March 16. Their presence at the residential address was connected to an ongoing, but separate, investigation.

When police arrived, officers discovered evidence of ongoing drug trafficking operating from the home.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and a loaded handgun.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals more than $47,000 CAD. The amount of cash seized is believed to exceed $40,000 CAD.

Four suspects were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Careless Handling of a Firearm x 2

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm or Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Sherry FOX, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Possession of Firearm or Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Careless Use: Firearm x 2

Bradlee Israel Tyrone KEETASH, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Possession of Firearm or Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Careless Use: Firearm x 2

Anthony Jacob NAGAMOOTOO, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 2

• Possession of Firearm or Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Careless Use: Firearm x 2

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

All four suspects appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 17 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.