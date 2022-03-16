THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police charged a second suspect, a 25-year-old Toronto woman, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a shooting on March 8th on Forest Street in the city.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Forest Street on March 8, 2022, following reports of a seriously injured male in the area.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male, who had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. The injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police quickly identified a suspect, who at the time was believed to be in the process of fleeing the city. Members of the OPP subsequently located and arrested the accused along Highway 11-17 near Hurkett, Ont., later that same day.

Andrew Anthony PLUMMER, 34, of Brampton, Ont., appeared in bail court on March 9 to face charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order x 2.

As a result of continued investigation by members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit, a female suspect was arrested and charged.

Drew Brosnan Georgina MCKENZIE, 25, of Toronto is charged with Accessory After the Fact. She has since appeared in court and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, March 17.

PLUMMER is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 22.

The investigation remains ongoing.