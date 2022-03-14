All the nutritional information is useless if it doesn’t practically help you make food that is good for your health and delicious at the same time. Although it is possible, it’s far from easy, like the Jupiter Symphony. Cristina Curp believes cooking is an art and her success as an author of bestselling cookbooks shows why she is the Mozart. Here’s how the successful entrepreneur is helping people heal their bodies through healthy foods and habits.

After living with the painful and chronic skin condition since she was 13 years old, at 32, Cristina put it in remission with a healthy diet and lifestyle and has decided to help others do the same. She aspires to be a beacon of light for people who can benefit from her life’s journey. As the author of bestselling cookbooks and an admired blogger, Cristina is motivated to bring Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) out of the dark and help people deal with it through an ecosystem of love, support, and guidance.

The Castaway Kitchen is a growing online community for people with autoimmune disease and autoinflammatory skin condition Hidradenitis suppurativa to feel better via educational content and anti-inflammatory healing recipes. Through social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, the community reminds people who can relate to Cristina’s struggle that they’re not alone.

As a firm believer in food as medicine, Cristina specializes in delicious recipes that help people feel better. Her cookbooks Made Whole (2018) and Made Whole Made Simple (2020) have received enormous love, encouraging Cristina to write more as she plans the third book. She also intends to launch multiple HS courses to help people live their best lives despite chronic illnesses.

As a result of own life experience and family history Cristina has developed commendable resilience. A child of Cuban immigrants, Cristina is a first-generation American born in Miami. She has seen her grandmother constantly exude class and grace despite her brutal life as a mother who had to flee Cuba on a boat with her children after Cristina’s brave grandfather stood up to a dictator and paid the ultimate price. Her parents have worked hard to give her a better life than they had, and Cristina has made them proud by living the American dream in the land of opportunities.

She is a Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) warrior and functional nutrition therapy practitioner. She is determined to redefine how society looks at the common yet rarely discussed chronic illness by challenging shallow beauty standards and misinformation. She is grateful for a loving family that enabled her to be a source of inspiration for others. As a military spouse and a wonderful mother, her journey inspires women to never give up on their passions. Cristina’s empathetic approach towards life encourages us to have the heart to continue striving to make the world a better place to live.