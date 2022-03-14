March 14, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police dealt with eight incidents of note over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 03/13/2022 to 03/14/2022

Recent incidents
-3 from yesterday
Violent
No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life