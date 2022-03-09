WINNIPEG – BUSINESS – “We are glad to be able to help producers owed money in this situation. The Canadian Grain Commission advocated for producers before the courts and used the full force of the Canada Grain Act to maximize compensation for eligible producers. While our aim is to put as much money as possible back in the pockets of producers, the Canadian Grain Commission cannot guarantee full compensation if companies do not meet their security obligations,” states Doug Chorney, Chief Commissioner, Canadian Grain Commission.

Producers who were not paid for grain delivered to W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions will receive an average of 80% compensation for eligible claims through the Canadian Grain Commission’s Safeguards for Grain Farmers Program.

In addition to realizing on the security held by the company, the Canadian Grain Commission pursued and obtained payment for producers who held primary elevator receipts through sale of the company’s grain inventory, and also through the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. A total of 126 producers with eligible claims will receive total compensation of approximately $5.6 million for unpaid deliveries.

The Canadian Grain Commission suspended W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions’ grain dealer licence and five primary elevator licences on April 20, 2021. The company entered receivership on April 26, 2021. The Canadian Grain Commission would like to thank all affected producers for their patience.

