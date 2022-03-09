Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is pleased to announce Cree Regional Economic Enterprises Company Inc. (CREECO) as the 2022 recipient of their national Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation Award.

CREECO has continuously made meaningful contributions to Cree development and represents the Cree communities in Quebec. Incorporated in 1982, CREECO is a subsidiary wholly owned by the Cree Nation Government which acts through the Board of Compensation. CREECO is involved in many economic sectors, and its subsidiaries are committed to profitability, longevity, stability, services for Cree communities, autonomy and self-sufficiency, leadership, transparency, employment for Cree people, and finally, Cree participation in the areas of administration and development.

“Celebrating forty years since its inception, CREECO continues to expand,” said CCAB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “They are an inspiration and their perpetual search for new opportunities to create strong communities and economic independence is a testament to their dedication to a prosperous Indigenous economy.”

The Cree Nation of Northern Quebec consists of nine communities. Approximately 20,000 people combined inhabit this area. With a mandate to harness employment and development opportunities in Cree territory, CREECO was established in 1982. With several wholly owned subsidiaries, and established joint ventures, profits are redistributed to the communities as dividends, community members are their shareholders.

“We are honoured to receive such a prestigious award especially as CREECO celebrates forty years in business and economic development,” said President of CREECO Derrick Neeposh. “Our group of companies remains diversified to adapt with the ever-changing economic conditions to remain profitable and generate revenues for the greater benefit of our Cree Nation. Our success is partially due to collaborations with communities through joint ventures, as well as the dedication of all our employees. We will continue to aim higher to generate wealth and employment for our people, whilst striving for excellence in customer service, quality meals, and safety. We believe in continuously exploring other opportunities and partnerships in real estate development and sustainable energy to further diversify our portfolio to access other revenues, potential new employment, as well as training for Indigenous communities.”

CREECO companies include Air Creebec, Cree Construction, Valpiro, Gestion ADC, Eeyou Eenou Realty Properties, Quality Inn, Suites Val d’Or and more, while also being involved in the mining and renewable energy sectors. These companies and others contribute to the development of employment, trainingand revenue for the Nation. Their latest project expands the company into the world of real estate with a $100M, 26-storey tower on Robert Bourassa Boulevard in Montreal, QC which is under construction.

“Rio Tinto is very pleased to collaborate with CCAB as the sponsor of the 2022 Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation award and to recognize Creeco’s leading role in harnessing development opportunities for the Cree Nation,” said Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive, Ivan Vella. “As we continue our journey towards reconciliation, we are fully committed to leveraging our business to create sustainable jobs, local procurement and supply opportunities for Indigenous people across Canada.”

CCAB will present this award during the East Coast Business Forum, a hybrid event, in Halifax on April 28th.