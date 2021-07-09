Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The June cargo tally at the Port of Thunder Bay is indicating a return to normal after a year of remarkable grain volumes. Year-to-date grain shipments remain above average, but well behind last year’s peak volumes.

The Port of Thunder Bay reports that “Record Prairie grain stock from 2020 has been substantially moved to market due to strong rail movement to Canadian ports last fall and winter.

Early season loadings at the Port of Thunder Bay were effectively very strong; the current year-to-date grain tally is the third highest of the past 25 seasons.

Other cargos are rebounding from five-year lows experienced in 2020. Year-over-year gains were reported in June for both coal and potash shipments.

Keefer Terminal continues to have a very strong shipping season. Marine cargoes in June included dimensional engines, structural steel, and pre-fab modules, capping off a strong quarter highlighted by imports of steel and phosphate fertilizer.