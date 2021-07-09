RED LAKE – NEWS – The Red Lake OPP report that on Thursday July 8th, 2021, at approximately 4:52 am CDT, fficers from the Red Lake & Ear Falls Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 105 between the Township of Ear Falls & the Municipality of Red Lake.

At approximately 6:00 am, due to the nature of the motor vehicle collision, the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME) was notified & deployed Technical Collision Investigation Officers (TCI) to assist in the investigation.

At approximately 4:00 pm, resources were clear of the collision site & Highway 105 was reopened.

Through the on-going investigation, Police have learned that a passenger motor vehicle travelling northbound Highway 105 collided with a pick-up truck type motor vehicle travelling southbound, Highway 105, approximately 6 kilometers south of the Municipality of Red Lake near Wrights Road.

Red Lake Volunteer Fire & Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene & one male driver was transported to hospital & released with minor injuries.

The second male driver was transported to hospital & remains in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.