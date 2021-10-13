Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Dry conditions across Western Canada this summer will impact the 2021 grain harvest. This is impacting shipments of grain at the Port of Thunder Bay.

The Port of Thunder Bay report that they “Continue to experience reduced grain shipments, as Prairie harvest yields hit a ten-year low. Monthly grain loads were down 30% in September. This mirrors estimates by crop analysts of a 30% reduction in crop yield this season. Year-to-date grain shipments are now 5% below average”.

A highlight during September was potash shipments, which doubled the monthly average. Canadian potash producers earlier this year had signalled strong production for the second half of 2021. Canada is the largest potash producer in the world. Thunder Bay is on track to set a 4-year high for potash shipments in 2021.

Delivery of a 220-tonne gas turbine generator took place at Keefer Terminal; shipment components were loaded to truck and rail for furtherance to Western Canada. This is the first in a series of heavy lifts and breakbulk cargo shipments scheduled at Keefer Terminal this fall.