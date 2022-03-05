DULUTH – WEATHER – Light rain and light freezing rain will increase in coverage and intensity this evening.

The highest ice accumulation will occur over east central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin.

The mixed precipitation will transition to snow later tonight into early Sunday morning.

Snowfall from 1 to 4 inches will be possible from east central Minnesota into much of northern Wisconsin.

Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

The ice and snow will make for difficult travel, especially on untreated roads.