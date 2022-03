MARATHON – WEATHER – A brief lull in the snowfall is expected this evening before a second round of snow moves in from the southwest overnight into early Sunday morning.

Snow will taper to flurries from west to east by Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Significant snowfall expected this weekend. Snow, at times heavy, with total accumulations of 15 to 25 cm by Sunday evening.

The snow is expected to last from now until Sunday afternoon.