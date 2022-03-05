THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A day of snow has enveloped the City of Thunder Bay today. Environment Canada says that the wintery weather will continue until Sunday.

Intermittent light snow mixed with freezing drizzle is expected tonight. A second round of snow is possible beginning early Sunday morning. While there remains some uncertainty with regards to additional snowfall amounts through Sunday morning, it is likely that significant accumulations will remain south of the area.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Patchy freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are possible by Sunday morning.