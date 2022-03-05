Russian Advance Continues…
Russian troops are continuing their advance into Ukraine. However there are continued reports of low morale and logistical issues still halting the advance.
What do You Need to Know?
- NETFLIX Free MOVIE:
Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
In just 93 days, what started as peaceful student demonstrations became a violent revolution. Netflix original documentary Winter on Fire brings you the story of Ukraine’s fight for freedom from the frontlines of the 2014 uprising. Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, is only on Netflix
- PayPal will suspend its online payment-transfer services Paypal will end service in Russia for both XOOM and Paypak. The move is in support of Ukraine, CEO Dan Schulman made the announcement on Saturday, March 5, 2022. “PayPal supports the Ukrainian people and stands with the international community in condemning Russia’s violent military aggression in Ukraine” stated Schulman. PayPal joins a growing number of tech giants who are suspending or ending business in Russia.
- One of Kyiv’s negotiators is reportedly killed: Media outlets have reported that Ukraine’s Security Service killed Denis Kireev while trying to arrest him. Kireev was a member of the negotiating team that represented Kyiv in the first round of ceasefire talks with Russia. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky also reported Kireev’s death. There are claims that Denis Kireev was wanted on charges of treason. Sources told the news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda that officials developed suspicions about Kireev after wiretapping his phone.
- More Media Fatalities to War: Venediktov is out, and Echo of Moscow is gone. The radio station’s board of directors has ended the employment of longtime editor-in-chief Alexey Venediktov. The radio station is now closed, the staff have ceased all operations, and all of the stations accounts on social media, where there were millions of followers have been deleted.
- One of Kyiv’s negotiators is reportedly killed: Media outlets have reported that Ukraine’s Security Service killed Denis Kireev while trying to arrest him. Kireev was a member of the negotiating team that represented Kyiv in the first round of ceasefire talks with Russia. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky also reported Kireev’s death. There are claims that Denis Kireev was wanted on charges of treason. Sources told the news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda that officials developed suspicions about Kireev after wiretapping his phone.
- More Media Fatalities to War: Venediktov is out, and Echo of Moscow is gone. The radio station’s board of directors has ended the employment of longtime editor-in-chief Alexey Venediktov. The radio station is now closed, the staff have ceased all operations, and all of the stations accounts on social media, where there were millions of followers have been deleted.
- Mariupol’s evacuation collapsed: The Ukrainian city of Mariupol canceled a planned evacuation after local officials determined that the advancing Russian troops were not observing the ceasefire agreement. In turn, Moscow is saying that Mariupol officials are refusing to allow civilians to exit through the corridor opened for them.
- In the occupied city of Kherson, local residents assembled for a large protest and demanded the Russians soldiers’ withdrawal.
- Russian aviation Halts Flights Out of Russia: The move is being made to avoid Russian planes from being seized abroad. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency is advising Russian domestic airlines with leased foreign-made aircraft to suspend international flights. Aeroflot has responded by suspending all international flights, effective March 8.
- Rationing at grocery stores: In response to spiking demand for products like sugar, flour, and cooking oil, X5 Retail Group (which owns the grocery store chains Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Karusel) is rationing the volume of goods customers are allowed to purchase. The business says it has sufficient supplies of these products but not enough time to restock shelves. The retailer Auchan recently announced a similar policy of rationing purchases.