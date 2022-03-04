THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Redman MOONIAS, a 21-years-old male.

Redman MOONIAS was last seen in the area of Memorial Avenue and Harbour Expressway on March 3, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm.

Redman MOONIAS is described as Indigenous male, who is 5’9” tall, has a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Last clothing details are black jeans, camo jacket, and a black ballcap..

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.