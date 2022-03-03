March 3, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have had a number of incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

Police reported on a child pornography bust, as well as a drug bust on a Memorial Avenue hotel.

Daily update from 03/02/2022 to 03/03/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life

