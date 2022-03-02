THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested three males from the GTA and seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine Tuesday.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at hotel room in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue, and a motor vehicle, in the evening hours of Tuesday March 1, 2022.

During the search of the hotel room and associated motor vehicle, police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also located paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers located and arrested a male suspect, who attempted to flee when confronted by police. He was arrested after a brief struggle.

A second male suspect was located and was also arrested after a brief struggle. A third male suspect was arrested without incident.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals more than $50,000 CAD. Cash seized during the searches is believed to exceed $5,000 CAD.

Matthew Sarpong Boahen MCCARTHY, 32, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

Brian Antony MOORE, 43, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Mosiah Moses PETER, 42, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

All three appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 2, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.