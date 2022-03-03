OTTAWA – NEWS – “In the face of Russian aggression, Canada is continuing to step up its military support for Ukraine. To that end, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence are working hard to deliver these new tranches of military equipment as quickly as possible. We will leave no stone unturned as we support Ukraine in the hours, days and weeks to come,” states Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Canadians stand united with the people of Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian attacks, and the Government continues to provide the equipment and aid needed by Ukraine during this time. To this end Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, announced further contributions of military equipment to Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence: These contributions include:

Canada’s intent to supply additional lethal aid to Ukraine, namely up to 4500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7500 hand grenades; and

A contribution of $1 million dollars towards the purchase of commercial satellite high resolution and modern imagery that will be provided to Ukraine.

Since Sunday, February 27, Canada has also announced that it will supply the following:

Approximately 1600 fragmentation vests;

Approximately 390,000 Individual Meal Packs;

A commitment of at least 100 anti-armour weapons systems – Carl Gustav M2 recoilless rifles, as well as related accessories and scopes;

2000 rounds of 84 mm ammunition;

$25 million in non-lethal aid, which could include helmets, body armour, gas masks and night vision gear; and

Two C-130J tactical airlift aircraft and a team of 40-50 personnel to deliver aid and to support CAF, as well as allied and partnered efforts in Europe.

In February 2022, the Government delivered approximately $10 million worth of military equipment – lethal and non-lethal – to Ukraine, which included surveillance and detection equipment, personal carriage and load carriage equipment, machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and more. The additional military equipment announced since Sunday, February 27 will be flown from Canada to an Allied neighbouring country as soon as possible, from which final delivery to Ukraine will be coordinated.

“Canada is proud to support Ukraine and its people as they fight for freedom, for the right to choose their own future. We are inspired by their courage and will continue to work with our allies to impose severe costs to the Russian regime for their illegal invasion of Ukraine,” concludes Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs.